A man from Huddersfield who placed offensive stickers around the town has been sentenced to 27 months imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court

Steven Donovan of Baker Street, last month pleaded guilty to a number of offences including stirring up racial hatred, dissemination of terrorist material and possession of a knife.

He was also convicted of possessing racially inflammatory material and possession of extreme pornography.

In May 2020, a PCSO on routine patrol came across a large number of stickers and some graffiti in and around Greenhead Park in Huddersfield.

The officer raised their concerns, and an investigation was launched by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

Further investigations also found that the same person had been posting and sharing extreme right wing material online.

Donovan was arrested in June 2020 and charged in August 2021.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jim Dunkerley is Head of CTP NE. He said:

“Communities in West Yorkshire work tirelessly alongside agencies such as the police to ensure our towns and cities are welcoming and inclusive to people of all backgrounds.

“Those that seek to bring hatred to our communities and disrupt cohesion through criminal activities will be tracked down and brought before the courts.

“We must stand together by challenging hateful extremist attitudes and trusting our instincts by reporting concerning or suspicious behaviour to the police.”