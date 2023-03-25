A Man From Ipswich Has Been Sentenced To Three Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Supplying Drugs.

Francis Snell, aged 35 and of Montgomery Road in Ipswich appeared at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday, Thursday 23 March, where he admitted being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, namely cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin.

The offences took place between 1 October 2022 and 21 February 2023.

Snell was arrested at his home address on Wednesday 22 February in connection with other offences at which point his phone was seized and the phone data analysed. This data revealed bulk messages had been sent to potential drug users advertising drugs for sale.

Snell also admitted the offence of possession of heroin, for which he received a six-month prison term to run concurrently to the three years, but denied further charges including three counts of possession class C drugs with intent and these were left to lay on file.

If you suspect drug dealing is taking place in your area or see anything suspicious or out of place, please tell us. You don’t have to be certain, just concerned. Report via the website www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/report-crime, call 101, or alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers to report anonymously – either online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.