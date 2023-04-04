Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, April 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man from Jamaica who knowingly infected a woman with HIV has been jailed

A man from Jamaica who knowingly infected a woman with HIV has been jailed

by uknip247

Jermaine Scott was diagnosed with HIV in 2005 and had been prescribed medication to minimise the risk of transmission to others.

He and the victim had previously been in a relationship and rekindled their relationship in the summer of 2009.

When the relationship restarted, Scott was not taking his tablets regularly meaning that there was a higher risk of transmission. He also failed to inform the victim of his diagnosis and went on to have unprotected sex with the woman.

The victim became suspicious of his behaviour, and in October 2009, the pair attended a sexual health clinic. While at the clinic Scott provided a false name and false medical details to the health worker.

The victim subsequently tested positive for HIV and the pair ended their relationship. Following their split, Scott left the Cheshire area.

The incident was reported to Cheshire Constabulary in October 2009 and an investigation was launched to locate Scott. Following a public appeal, he was located and arrested in February 2011.

Scott refused to answer any questions put to him by officers and despite a detailed investigation officers were unable to gather sufficient evidence to charge him in relation to the incident and the case was closed. He was subsequently deported from the UK in November 2011 after it was found that he was in the UK illegally.

Shortly after his deportation, the victim asked the case to be reopened and detectives subsequently sought help from a number of medical experts who revealed that it was highly likely that the victim had been infected with HIV in the three months prior to her diagnosis, while she was in a relationship with Scott.

They also identified a number of genetic links between the strain of HIV that the victim had been diagnosed with and that of the offender.

In 2019 the additional evidence was presented to the CPS who agreed to charge Scott with grievous bodily harm (section 20 assault) in February 2020. An extradition warrant was issued, and he was returned to the UK in November 2022 to be charged in connection with the incident.

He was sentenced to three years in prison.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating an incident of sexual assault in Leicester are trying to identify this man

A man and woman from Lowestoft have been jailed for a total of six years for drug dealing offences

A woman who was the victim of domestic violence has said how the incident left her heartbroken after her former partner was jailed for...

A mother and her boyfriend have been convicted over the death of her “happy, busy and good little” two-year-old girl

Life sentence for man who murdered his grandfather and killed a neighbour’s cat

Two men who were convicted of murdering Rafaqit Kayani in Slough last year have been sentenced to life imprisonment

Three drug dealers have been sentenced after police found a caravan being used to sell crack cocaine and heroin across Cambridgeshire

A Sheffield man has been handed a prison sentence after being found guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour

Worcester detectives secure prison sentences for County Lines drug dealers

A man has been convicted of the Murder of 18-year-old Ghulam Sadiq in Leytonstone

Three jailed following Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets drugs partnership operation

A serving Metropolitan Police officer will face a misconduct hearing after being sentenced for stalking a woman he met while on duty

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More