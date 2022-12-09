Friday, December 9, 2022
A Man From Keighley Has Been Jailed For More Than 5 Years For Drug Offences
A man from Keighley has been jailed for more than 5 years for drug offences

Bilaal Saleem, 20 of Spencer Street pleaded guilty to five offences of possession with intent to supply drugs which included cocaine, cannabis and ketamine.

The offences occurred over the period of December 2021, and September 2022.

He was jailed at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday 8 December to 5 and a half years in a young offender’s institute.

Inspector John Barker from Keighley Neighbourhood Policing Team said:

“We welcome the lengthy sentence handed down to Saleem yesterday, drugs on the streets of Keighley will not be tolerated.

“This case highlights our ongoing commitment with Bradford’s Precision Team and Keighley Together to tackle drug supply in Keighley and the surrounding areas.

“The positive action taken was led by intelligence and information we received from the local community. We would continue to encourage the community to come forward with information about drug dealing so we can deal with it robustly and effectively.

“We hope this sentence Saleem has received will provide the community with reassurance and sends a very clear message to those who think they can get away with profiting from this crime.”

