Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING A man from Liverpool who had in his possession Neo Nazi documents appeared in Liverpool Crown Court

A man from Liverpool who had in his possession Neo Nazi documents appeared in Liverpool Crown Court

by uknip247

Nicholas Street was sentenced to 30 months in jail. The sentence comes after Street pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing terrorist documents contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000. He was also tried and found guilty at an earlier hearing of offences contrary to section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Street first came to the attention of counter terrorism police during an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands into the activities of another man who was attempting to source a firearm. Police uncovered correspondence between the pair in which they shared information on how to manufacture a homemade firearm.

Street was subsequently arrested by the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit (WMCTU) in connection with this investigation and detained under section 58 TACT 2000 offences.

At this time, officers seized a mobile phone, laptop and other media devices belonging to Street. He was questioned by WMCTU and later released under investigation.

The investigation was then passed to Counter Terrorism Policing North West who conducted a full review of Street’s seized media devices. These devices were found to contain documents contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

A review of Streets chat applications – including Telegram, WhatsApp and Snapchat – revealed Street had also had conversations with extreme right wing groups concerning guns and a number of Neo Nazi propaganda and videos were located on his electronic devices.

On 12 December, Street was arrested by CTPNW in relation to the above offences and was later charged with three counts of possession of material likely to be of use in terrorism contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act and one charge of encouraging terrorism contrary to section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Meeks of Counter Terrorism Policing North West said: “Thanks to the diligent investigative work by WMCTU and CTPNW Nicholas Street has been jailed.

“Individuals idolising and encouraging the actions of terrorists and extremists pose a great risk to our society and I hope the result today shows that CTPNW are committed to rooting out and prosecuting those individuals.

“Intelligence pictures are built on the information that you share and we need your help to keep people safe. Reports taken very seriously and are treated with the strictest confidence. We encourage anyone with concerns about people expressing extremist views to call the UK Anti-Terrorism Hotline in confidence on 0800 789 321 or alternatively, you can use the secure online form at www.Gov.uk/ACT

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Kent man wanted on recall to Prison

A recent Cochrane review has found that people with chronic pain are being prescribed antidepressants without sufficient scientific proof that the medication helps

Netflix has announced that its new Bird Box spin-off movie, Bird Box Barcelona, will be released on July 14

A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two children were injured in a shooting incident that took place in...

Police investigating a break-in at a takeaway restaurant have arrested two suspects

Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man following an assault in central London

Police are asking for anyone who has seen 16-year-old Kyle to make contact

Two suspects have been charged over a street robbery during which a man was allegedly assaulted and threatened at knifepoint

Officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Chatham involving a bus and a pedestrian

Three members of an organised crime gang have been jailed following a series of burglaries across Cheshire and Greater Manchester

Ongoing clashes in Sudan have resulted in a death toll of 604 people, according to a statement released by the World Health Organization (WHO)...

Two men have been charged in connection with a robbery at a Co-op store in Stanford-le-Hope

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.