A man from Liverpool who had in his possession Neo Nazi documents appeared in Liverpool Crown Court

Nicholas Street was sentenced to 30 months in jail. The sentence comes after Street pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing terrorist documents contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000. He was also tried and found guilty at an earlier hearing of offences contrary to section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Street first came to the attention of counter terrorism police during an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands into the activities of another man who was attempting to source a firearm. Police uncovered correspondence between the pair in which they shared information on how to manufacture a homemade firearm.

Street was subsequently arrested by the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit (WMCTU) in connection with this investigation and detained under section 58 TACT 2000 offences.

At this time, officers seized a mobile phone, laptop and other media devices belonging to Street. He was questioned by WMCTU and later released under investigation.

The investigation was then passed to Counter Terrorism Policing North West who conducted a full review of Street’s seized media devices. These devices were found to contain documents contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

A review of Streets chat applications – including Telegram, WhatsApp and Snapchat – revealed Street had also had conversations with extreme right wing groups concerning guns and a number of Neo Nazi propaganda and videos were located on his electronic devices.

On 12 December, Street was arrested by CTPNW in relation to the above offences and was later charged with three counts of possession of material likely to be of use in terrorism contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act and one charge of encouraging terrorism contrary to section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Meeks of Counter Terrorism Policing North West said: “Thanks to the diligent investigative work by WMCTU and CTPNW Nicholas Street has been jailed.

“Individuals idolising and encouraging the actions of terrorists and extremists pose a great risk to our society and I hope the result today shows that CTPNW are committed to rooting out and prosecuting those individuals.

“Intelligence pictures are built on the information that you share and we need your help to keep people safe. Reports taken very seriously and are treated with the strictest confidence. We encourage anyone with concerns about people expressing extremist views to call the UK Anti-Terrorism Hotline in confidence on 0800 789 321 or alternatively, you can use the secure online form at www.Gov.uk/ACT”