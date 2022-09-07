Michael Jibowu stabbed his teenage victim three times in Week Street earlier this year during an unprovoked assault.

Jibowu attacked the 18-year-old, whom he is believed to have known, on the evening of April 23, 2022, as the victim was leaving a takeaway with friends. Jibowu was standing in the street as the victim left the establishment. They exchanged a few words before the 20-year-old lunged at him, inflicting wounds on his neck and torso.

The victim went into the restaurant to seek medical help. He was taken to the hospital and later released. Officers conducted immediate investigations at the scene, including the review of CCTV footage in the area. Jibowu was identified as the suspect, and he was apprehended on April 26 at a London address.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Jibowu, of Upper Wickham Lane in Welling, was charged with wounding with the intent to cause great bodily harm. He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Detective Constable Andy Julier, who is leading the investigation, said: ‘This was a shocking assault in a busy town centre that resulted in a young man suffering multiple stab wounds.’ He was fortunate that some local volunteers with medical training were on hand to assist him until paramedics arrived. Jibowu fled the scene, unconcerned about his victim’s condition; however, immediate inquiries by responding officers and diligent investigations over the next two days ensured he was identified, tracked down, and eventually brought to justice.’