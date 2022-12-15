A man from Merseyside who carried out a series of car and key burglaries in Warrington and ClactonMoors has been jailed

Jake Mawhinney appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday 5 December where

he was sentenced to four-years in prison.

The 23-year-old, of no fixed abode, but from Bootle, had earlier pleaded

guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.

The court heard how over a five-day period, between 20 March and 24 March

2022, Mawhinney, carried out four offences across the region.

His crime-spree began on Saunday 20 March when broke into an address on

Paynter Close, Clacton-le-Moors, and stole and Audi from the property.

Then, on Monday 21 March, Mawhinney travelled to Warrington where he broke

into an address on Warrington Road and stole the keys for a car parked on

the driveway, but he was unable to take the vehicle as it was blocked in by

other cars.

Undeterred, he broke into an address on Manchester Road, Warrington, and

stole Volkswagen Golf.

His final offence occurred on Wednesday 23 March, when he broke into an

address on Limetree Avenue, Warrington, and stole a Mercedes AMG from the

property.

Mawhinney’s downfall came after officers recovered ANPR and mobile phone

data which linked him to the offences.

He was arrested on Wednesday 8 June and subsequently charged in connection

with the incident.

Following his sentencing, Police Constable Neil Mooney said:

“Mawhinney is a prolific offender and I welcome the sentence that has been

handed to him by the courts.

“Burglary is a horrific offence, to wake up and find that an intruder has

been inside your home, the one place we should all be able to feel safe, is

something that nobody should have to experience.

“Thankfully, as a result of the evidence we gathered, Mawhinney had no

option but to plead guilty to the offences and he is now facing the

consequences of his actions.

“I hope the fact that his sentencing gives some closure to his victims, and

the local community.

“I also hope that this case acts as a warning to others who are looking to

come to Cheshire to commit crime.”

*