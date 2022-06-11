Kevin Wood was punched by Callum Crosbie, 23, of Colebridge Close, Newcastle, outside the Printworks on Dantzic Street in the city centre last year, according to his wife, who had been with him for 38 years.

Kevin had arrived at the centre shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday 20 November to celebrate his wife Debbie’s birthday, intending to enter the Printworks for a birthday meal before encountering a disturbance outside the entrance. Shortly after, emergency services were called to the scene after Crosbie delivered one fatal blow to Kevin, 60.

Kevin was attempting to speak with security at the time of the unprovoked attack.

Crosbie and his friends were thrown out of O’Neills bar by security staff for refusing to move from a table, according to the court, and quickly became violent towards staff who had formed a line across the entrance of Printworks to prevent them from re-entering. Kevin Doherty and Alan Foster, both from Newcastle, were also involved in the disorder and were later apprehended in Newcastle. The pair pleaded guilty to affray and were sentenced to four months in prison today.

Crosbie, who tested positive for cocaine and was sentenced for possession today, can be seen kicking and hitting security personnel before randomly punching Kevin in the left side of his face, causing him to fall to the floor. Security personnel caught him as he fell, and emergency personnel attempted to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 9 p.m.

Debbie, Kevin’s wife, is still reliving the events of the evening and is urging people to reconsider punching and assaulting one another.

“Kevin was a hardworking man, he gave us absolutely everything we ever wanted,” she said. He had a fantastic sense of humour and could make you laugh out loud. He was my soul mate, best friend, and husband all rolled into one.

“We’ll never be able to forget it; our lives will never be the same.” It’s incredible that one punch can cause so much harm to a person and a family.

“It was like yesterday; every day I wake up thinking I’m dreaming and expecting Kevin to come in.” It’s been heartbreaking for all of us as a family, and I’m sure for Crosbie’s family as well.”

“To think you can just go out for a night out and a meal on your birthday, and something like this can happen, and only one of you can come home,” she continued. I would advise anyone considering punching or assaulting someone not to do so. You have no idea what you are capable of doing to someone and their family, as well as your own.

“When people go out on drugs and alcohol, they think they’re invisible and have no idea what they’re going to do.” I now have a daughter who does not have a father, and she will miss out on all of the milestones in her life that she would have shared with her father. He’ll never be able to see her walk down the aisle again. It’s heartbreaking.

“These kinds of assaults must stop.”

Kevin, who had only recently recovered from prostate cancer, had spent the majority of the day on the fatal night repairing a leak in his and Debbie’s house. After finishing late, he suggested changing plans and going to Middleton instead that evening, before they decided to stay in Manchester. This is something Debbie is still struggling with today.

“To this day, I regret not staying in Middleton, and I wish I had because he might still be here with us now,” she added.

“He was a devoted husband, best friend, and soulmate.” He was not only a father to his daughter, but also a stepfather, grandfather, brother, and uncle, and we are all devastated.”

Crosbie was sentenced to seven years in prison for manslaughter today (10 June) at Manchester Crown Court following a thorough investigation by GMP’s Major Incident Team (MIT), which meticulously examined CCTV and took statements from a large number of witnesses.

“This was an absolutely tragic incident that has left a family absolutely devastated because one fatal punch by Crosbie,” said Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Mark Davis of MIT. “Our thoughts remain with Debbie and Kevin’s family who are still coming to terms with what happened that night every single day.”

“The security guards were simply doing their jobs, and Kevin was a bystander who died in the most tragic way that night.” This serves as a reminder that one simple punch can kill someone, and I would urge everyone to think twice.

“You never know what’s going to happen, and Kevin is just one of many victims who have sadly died as a result over the years.”

“Crosbie now has time behind bars, away from his own family, to reflect on his actions and, no doubt, to regret them every day.” He’s left not only Kevin’s family heartbroken and bereft, but also, no doubt, his own.”