Stuart Lionel Cosgrave, 48, of Fyning Street in Portsmouth, appeared in Portsmouth Crown Court today (Friday, June 17), having previously pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Assaulting a female over the age of 13 by penetrating her with a part of her body/a thing

Rape of a woman over the age of 16

The victim, a woman in her 40s, had previously been in a relationship with Cosgrave in 2018 and reported him to the police for other reasons, including burglary and harassment, according to the court.

Cosgrave was arrested at the time, and his two cellphones were seized and examined.

Detectives discovered a number of videos on the phones that appeared to depict a number of sexual assaults.

Officers conducted identification inquiries, and the victim confirmed that she was the person in the video.

Cosgrave was later charged with the offences, to which he pleaded guilty, and he was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison with an additional five year licence period.

“First and foremost, we would like to commend the victim for her bravery in coming forward and reporting these offences to police,” said Detective Constable Vicki Bousfield and Detective Sergeant Beth Marshall, who led the investigation.

“We would not have gotten this conviction and sentence today if it hadn’t been for her bravery.” We hope that this outcome has provided her with some closure, knowing that Cosgrave will now serve a lengthy prison sentence as a result of his actions.

“We hope that this sentence also sends a message to anyone who has been the victim of sexual assault or rape that you can report it to us and we will take it seriously, regardless of how long it has been.”

“We take allegations of sexual assault very seriously and do everything we can to help victims and bring perpetrators to justice.” We also collaborate with a number of support organisations that provide specialised assistance to those in need.

“Anyone who has been impacted by this type of crime is encouraged to call 101 and speak with a specially trained officer in confidence.” We understand that not everyone feels comfortable speaking with police, but please know that there are other independent support agencies available to help you.”