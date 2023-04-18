Tuesday, April 18, 2023
A man from Salisbury has been sentenced to 12 months in prison following a pursuit by police

David Wells, 46, of Glyndebourne Close, Bemerton Heath was driving on Western Way, Salisbury at around 9pm on November 17 in 2022

When seeing the marked police car, Wells made off along a pavement at speed and a pursuit began. Over the next few minuted Wells lead the officer on a chase along Wilton Road towards Salisbury Racecourse; during which he made many dangerous manoeuvres including overtaking on solid white lines, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving at excess speed and going through red lights.

Wells appeared at Salisbury Crown Court on Friday (14/04) and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance. He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 4 and a half years.

