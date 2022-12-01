A man from Sheffield has pleaded guilty to downloading over 30,000 indecent images of children and possessing two paedophile manuals

Officers seized his laptop, desktop and external storage devices, all of which he had protected with extremely high levels of encryption. However, NCA investigators were able to decrypt the devices, on which they found the images and the two manuals.
One had been produced by Priestley himself, the other entitled ‘The Paedophile Handbook’ had been downloaded.
A selection of children’s underwear was also found in his bedroom.
Yesterday at Sheffield Crown Court, Priestley pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, namely 30,886 images in categories A-C (A being the most serious), and two counts of possessing a paedophile manual.
“We know there is a direct link between online offending and contact abuse and in this case, Priestley had handbooks which contained guidance for sexual offenders on how carry out the abuse.
“Identifying and disrupting individuals who pose a sexual risk to children remains a priority for the NCA.”