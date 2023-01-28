Saturday, January 28, 2023
A Man From Shropshire Has Been Sentenced To Prison For A Stabbing That Left Another Man With A Slash Wound On His Neck
by uknip247

Alfred (Alfie) Smith, 39, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison earlier today (Friday, 27 January) after he stabbed another man in an unprovoked attack in Minsterley in December 2021.

The victim was slashed in the nape of his neck.

Smith, of Oak Meadow, Bishops Castle, had previously pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and having a bladed article in a public place. He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for wounding and nine months in prison for possessing the weapon. The sentences will run in parallel.

The stabbing occurred at the Crown and Sceptre Inn while Smith was inebriated; he slashed the back of the victim’s neck with a Stanley knife without provocation.

“We’re pleased with the sentence handed down to Smith today,” Detective Constable Pete Emery said. We will not tolerate knife crime in our community, and I hope this sentence sends a strong message that we can and will take action against those responsible.

“The victim suffered a very serious injury which could have had far worse consequences.

“It is never acceptable to carry a knife. We will continue to do everything we can to combat knife-related street violence and work tirelessly to identify those carrying knives as well as those involved in violent crime.”

