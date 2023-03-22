A man from Sittingbourne has been convicted of multiple rapes and other sex offences over a period of several years

Kevin Lusted denied responsibility for a catalogue of offences against a victim between 2016 and 2022 but was found guilty following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

Lusted, of Spade Lane, Sittingbourne was arrested in March last year and a Kent Police investigation uncovered evidence he had systemically raped and abused his victim from the age of a child. He also subjected them to repeated threats including that they would be tied up and shot.

The 50-year-old was charged with 11 counts of rape and seven other offences relating to sexual abuse. Lusted pleaded not guilty and the case went to trial at Maidstone Crown Court, where on 15 March 2023 he was convicted by a jury on all counts. He is remanded in custody to be sentenced at the same court on 28 July.

Detective Constable Amy Neal, of the North Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: ‘Lusted targeted a vulnerable young person and repeatedly subjected them to sickening abuse for his own sexual gratification He is a dangerous, calculating and callous sexual predator who has not shown any remorse for his appalling actions. The tremendous bravery the victim has shown throughout the trial has ensured that justice has now at least been served.

‘Successful convictions such as this are just one of the reasons we continue to urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse to contact the police. It is never too late to report any sexual offence, you will be supported by specially trained officers throughout the process, and we always treat any information with the utmost confidence and sensitivity.’