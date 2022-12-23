A man from Smethwick has been charged as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into firearms supply in the West Midlands

It follows a seizure of legal blank firearms which are suspected to have been intended for conversion into viable lethal weapons.
49-year-old Alireza Nowbakht of Mallin Street appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates on Thursday 22 December where he was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 19 January 2023.
NCA Branch Commander Mick Pope said:
“It is illegal to modify or adapt blank-firing firearms into viable guns, and preventing them from entering the criminal supply chain is a priority for the NCA and our partners.
“We believe this operation has significantly disrupted a network involved in firearms supply and protected the public of the West Midlands.”