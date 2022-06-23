Anthony King, 54 , of Bennetts Close, Mitcham, was sentenced on Wednesday, 22 June at Kingston Crown Court for historical sexual abuse against two children between 2003 and 2007.

The investigating officer, Detective Constable Alison Way, stated, “This is a fantastic result, and I am grateful that all of my hard work in supporting the victims has been rightly recognised by the Criminal Justice System.”

“The victims’ bravery in speaking out against their abuser is admirable.”

When the crimes occurred, both female victim survivors were between the ages of 13 and 17. King subjected them to years of abuse.

Prior to his trial on July 6, 2021, King pleaded guilty to the following offences against the first victim but not guilty to the following offences against the second victim:

Multiple counts of penetration assault, multiple counts of sexual assault, three counts of rape, and one count of sexual activity with a child

On the first day of trial (Monday, 14 March), King pleaded guilty to the following offences against the second victim:

One count of child indecency; one count of rape

Following a call to police from one of the victims, the Met’s Child Abuse Investigation Unit opened an investigation into King in 2019.

The officer in charge of the case met with the victim and, after developing a strong rapport with her and gaining her confidence and trust, conducted a detailed video interview in order to obtain the best evidence.

On March 4, 2019, King was arrested at his home address.

The second victim called police on June 24, 2019, and King was arrested again.

Detectives conducted numerous investigations, including witness interviews, statements, and phone downloads, and Kind was charged with 15 offences and bailed to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in January 2021.

The officer assisted the two victim survivors, now 31 and 33, throughout the three-year investigation.

“It has been extremely difficult and emotional for the victims in this case to report the abuse they suffered as children,” DC Alison Way continued.

“While the punishment does not undo the trauma, I know there is now relief that justice has been served, as well as a sense of accomplishment.” I hope that those involved in this case can now begin to move forward, and that the weight of this, which they have carried for many years, has been lifted. All of them have my best wishes.

“I understand it can be extremely difficult, but I would encourage anyone who has been sexually assaulted, either historically or recently, to contact us.” You do not have to face this alone; we are here to assist you. We will never judge you and will always be there for you. If you prefer not to speak with police, call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.”