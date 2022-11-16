A man from Southampton has been jailed for partially blinding another man in a serious assault

Abdi Foinsiyo, 33, of Kent Street, Southampton, appeared at Southampton Crown Court today (16 November) having previously pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent.

He received two years in prison and a restraining order against him for his victim was put in place.

At 4.54pm on Sunday, 20 February this year, the victim called us and said Foinsiyo, who he knew, was making threats towards him outside his flat in Kent Street.

During the call, Foinsiyo entered the victim’s address and took the phone off the man in his 60s, repeatedly saying he was ‘going to kill this person’ before hanging up on the call taker.

Foinsiyo then continuously punched the man in the face for more than thirty seconds.

His victim tried to escape twice and was punched repeatedly in the face again before managing to run out of the flat the second time.

Officers arrived at the scene minutes later and arrested Foinsiyo at the address – to which he said ‘I punched him up properly, I used my fist, I don’t need knives’.

DI Christian Reid-Milligan, who led the investigation, said: “The victim was so badly injured that his right eye came out of its socket and he has since lost vision in that eye.