A man from Stone has been charged with assault

Tyreece Beasley, 21, of Bevis Close, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after a man was alleged to have been injured during an incident in the early hours of the morning in Gravesend.

The victim was reported to have sustained facial injuries during the assault which happened on Sunday 30 October 2022.

Mr Beasley was arrested in connection with the incident on Monday 14 November. He was also charged with possession of class B drugs.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 16 November where he was bailed with conditions.

He is due to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on Saturday 17 December.