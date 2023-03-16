Friday, March 17, 2023
Friday, March 17, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man from Swadlincote has been jailed for ten years for raping and sexually assaulting a boy

A man from Swadlincote has been jailed for ten years for raping and sexually assaulting a boy

by uknip247

Matthew Scott of Woodville Road, Hartshorne, made friends with a 12-year-old boy using a fake name on social media in May 2022.

The 40-year-old, who was aged 39 at the time, chatted to the boy over two weeks, and arranged to meet him a shop. Scott then drove the boy back to his own home where the offences took place.

Having noticed a message on the boy’s phone which said they were concerned about him, he dropped the boy back near where he lived, and pleaded with him not to tell anyone as it would ruin his life.

The boy returned home and was visibly upset. Together with his parents they called the police to report what had happened.

Scott was arrested in the early hours of the next day, and he was charged and remanded into custody.

On Monday 13 February, Scott was sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison, plus he must serve a one-year extended licence.

He is also now subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Natalie Fletcher of Derbyshire Police’s Child Abuse Investigation Team said: “I want to thank the boy and his family for the great courage they have shown throughout the investigation and the court process.

“This was an horrific incident that has impacted the boy and his family immensely, so I hope with the maximum sentence that the Judge could have given, it will bring them some solace and closure.”

DC Fletcher added: “I would like to encourage anyone that is suffering or has suffered sexual abuse of any kind or suspect that a child is communicating online with an adult portraying to be someone else to come forward and speak to the police.

“We take these allegations very seriously and our specially trained Officers will endeavour to complete thorough and robust investigations to see more perpetrators convicted of their crimes and the victims and their families have the justice they deserve.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are appealing to identify and speak to a possible witness who...

Three suspects have appeared in court after police discovered a cannabis grow...

A 17-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in...

A man has been charged after a woman was attacked in Bermondsey

Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man they are keen...

UK Space Agency backs Rolls-Royce nuclear power for Moon exploration

Detectives investigating the crushing incident at the O2 Brixton Academy continue to...

Healthcare deal could lead to higher costs for NHS

A paedophile, who claimed he got involved in online chat forums by...

Domestic abusers who kill their partners or ex-partners will receive tougher sentences...

A vision for the future of general practice speciality training has today...

A private hire driver has been jailed after pleading guilty to raping...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More