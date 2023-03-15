A man from Swadlincote has been jailed for ten years for raping and sexually assaulting a boy

Matthew Scott of Woodville Road, Hartshorne, made friends with a 12-year-old boy using a fake name on social media in May 2022.

The 40-year-old, who was aged 39 at the time, chatted to the boy over two weeks, and arranged to meet him a shop. Scott then drove the boy back to his own home where the offences took place.

Having noticed a message on the boy’s phone which said they were concerned about him, he dropped the boy back near where he lived, and pleaded with him not to tell anyone as it would ruin his life.

The boy returned home and was visibly upset. Together with his parents they called the police to report what had happened.

Scott was arrested in the early hours of the next day, and he was charged and remanded into custody.

On Monday 13 February, Scott was sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison, plus he must serve a one-year extended licence.

He is also now subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Natalie Fletcher of our Child Abuse Investigation Team said: “I want to thank the boy and his family for the great courage they have shown throughout the investigation and the court process.

“This was an horrific incident that has impacted the boy and his family immensely, so I hope with the maximum sentence that the Judge could have given, it will bring them some solace and closure.”

DC Fletcher added: “I would like to encourage anyone that is suffering or has suffered sexual abuse of any kind or suspect that a child is communicating online with an adult portraying to be someone else to come forward and speak to the police.

“We take these allegations very seriously and our specially trained Officers will endeavour to complete thorough and robust investigations to see more perpetrators convicted of their crimes and the victims and their families have the justice they deserve.”