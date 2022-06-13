Bruno Borges, 34, of Queens Road in Shanklin, was charged with the following over the weekend:

• Assault causing actual bodily harm – relating to an incident on 9 June this year in which he allegedly assaulted a woman he knew on a bus en route to East Cowes, causing the woman to suffer a chipped tooth.

• Assault by beating – On May 12, this year, he allegedly assaulted a woman at an address on Queens Road in Shanklin.

• Criminal damage to a mobile phone on May 12, this year; and four counts of assaulting an emergency worker, namely police officers, on Queens Road in Shanklin on May 12, this year.

Borges was remanded in custody and scheduled to appear in Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, June 11th.

He was remanded further during the hearing and will appear in Isle of Wight Crown Court on July 11th.