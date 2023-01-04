A man from Tidworth has been fined and banned from the roads after being caught drink driving and possessing an offensive weapon

On December 4 last year, officers were called to a two-vehicle collision on Lahore Road, Tidworth.

One of the drivers, Dean Johnson, 42, tried to walk off from the scene upon the officers’ arrival.

He was swiftly detained and brought back to the scene where officers suspected he was intoxicated.

After failing a roadside breath test, he was arrested and taken to custody where he provided a breath sample more than three times the legal limit for alcohol.

He was also further arrested for possessing an offensive weapon after a catapult and ball bearings were found in the door pocket of his vehicle.

Johnson appeared at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court yesterday (03/01) where he pleaded guilty to driving over the specified legal limit of alcohol and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was disqualified from driving for 26 months, fined £738 and ordered to pay a further £380 in costs and surcharges.