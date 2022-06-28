Mohammed Shamim Sahinur, 28, of Bucknalls Close, Watford, has been charged with the following: • Rape of a girl under the age of 13

• Having sexual relations with a child.

• Five counts of inciting or causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

• Making a child watch/look at a sexually explicit image.

• Touching a girl under the age of 13.

On Friday (24 June), he appeared in St Albans Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody. On Monday, July 25, he is scheduled to appear at St Albans Crown Court for a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing.

Anyone who has been a victim of child abuse or suspects a child is being abused should contact police immediately so that a confidential report can be submitted.