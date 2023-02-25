A man from York has been jailed for an “utterly despicable” burglary and car theft incident in Ryedale

Reece Callum Davidson, aged 24, of Carr Lane, was sentenced to four years and three months’ imprisonment at York Crown Court on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to a burglary with violence and the theft of a car.

The incident happened during the early hours of Saturday 15 October 2022 when Davidson was involved in a break-in at a property in Norton, near Malton.

The homeowner was hit in the face with a torch as she lay in bed.

Bank and credit cards were stolen along with a car that was taken from the driveway which belonged to the homeowner’s son.

Police were called at 3.45am and immediately began an investigation and an area search.

Davidson was located, arrested and questioned and his phone taken for digital forensic investigation.

Data retrieved from his phone placed him at the scene of the crime.

The area around the property where Davidson was living at the time of the burglary was also searched. Officers located an apple air tag, which had been attached to the keys of the stolen car, discarded in fields behind his house.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Oliver Dalby said: “This was a really harrowing experience for the victim which has left them profoundly affected.

“Davidson’s actions were utterly despicable, actions for which he has shown absolutely no remorse.

“To be involved in a break-in where the homeowner was assaulted while she lay in her own bed, the place we are supposed to feel the safest, is wholly reprehensible.”

DC Dalby added: “I thank the victim for the support they have shown to the investigation. I know it’s been a very difficult and upsetting time, I just hope the sentence handed to Davidson provides some peace of mind.

“I also thank my colleagues who have worked tirelessly to gather the digital and physical evidence that has put Davidson behind bars.

“Burglary is an invasive and traumatic crime which affects victim’s far beyond the loss of the property taken. North Yorkshire Police is committed to ensuring those who think they can incite fear and take what is not theirs without repercussion, are found and brought to justice.”