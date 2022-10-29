A man given an injunction for driving his car in an anti-social manner has received a suspended prison sentence after breaching the order the weekend after it was issued

As part of Operation Staysail, Wiltshire Police’s clamp down on disruptive
car meets in conjunction with Swindon Borough Council, Zackeriah Gordon,
22, of Shrivenham Road, Swindon, was given an injunction on October 17
following a series of incidents involving dangerous driving and anti-social
behaviour in Swindon.
Just four days later, officers received reports of a vehicle revving its
engine and doing wheelspins in first the Tesco car park on Ocotal Way, and
then drifting around Greenbridge Retail Park.
Officers attended and Gordon was arrested for breaching his anti-social
behaviour injunction.
On Tuesday (25/10), he admitted the breach and received an eight-day
custodial sentence, suspended until the end of the order in 2024.
He also had his vehicle seized, which he had to pay £150 to release from
the compound.
The sentence demonstrates how persistent anti-social drivers will be hit
with injunctions, and these will be rigorously enforced to protect the
public.
Sgt Joel Coombes said: “This is an excellent example of local policing and
the local authority working together to deal with disruptive car meets
robustly.
“The manner of Gordon’s driving can not only cause serious disruption but
also carries considerable risks to both him and members of the public.
“We will continue to target those who deliberately cause distress to local
residents and danger to other road users with all legal avenues available
to us.
“We urge residents to continue reporting incidents of anti-social and
careless driving to police.”
Councillor Cathy Martyn, Swindon Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for
Health Inequalities and Housing, said: “We’ve been working closely with
Wiltshire Police to tackle the anti-social nature of these car meets.
“We want to ensure the safety of residents and road users, and this
activity can cause serious safety issues.
“Sometimes the only option we have is enforcement and I hope that this
sends out a message that we take anti-social behaviour very seriously.”