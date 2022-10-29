A man given an injunction for driving his car in an anti-social manner has received a suspended prison sentence after breaching the order the weekend after it was issued

As part of Operation Staysail, Wiltshire Police’s clamp down on disruptive

car meets in conjunction with Swindon Borough Council, Zackeriah Gordon,

22, of Shrivenham Road, Swindon, was given an injunction on October 17

following a series of incidents involving dangerous driving and anti-social

behaviour in Swindon.

Just four days later, officers received reports of a vehicle revving its

engine and doing wheelspins in first the Tesco car park on Ocotal Way, and

then drifting around Greenbridge Retail Park.

Officers attended and Gordon was arrested for breaching his anti-social

behaviour injunction.

On Tuesday (25/10), he admitted the breach and received an eight-day

custodial sentence, suspended until the end of the order in 2024.

He also had his vehicle seized, which he had to pay £150 to release from

the compound.

The sentence demonstrates how persistent anti-social drivers will be hit

with injunctions, and these will be rigorously enforced to protect the

public.

Sgt Joel Coombes said: “This is an excellent example of local policing and

the local authority working together to deal with disruptive car meets

robustly.

“The manner of Gordon’s driving can not only cause serious disruption but

also carries considerable risks to both him and members of the public.

“We will continue to target those who deliberately cause distress to local

residents and danger to other road users with all legal avenues available

to us.

“We urge residents to continue reporting incidents of anti-social and

careless driving to police.”

Councillor Cathy Martyn, Swindon Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for

Health Inequalities and Housing, said: “We’ve been working closely with

Wiltshire Police to tackle the anti-social nature of these car meets.

“We want to ensure the safety of residents and road users, and this

activity can cause serious safety issues.

“Sometimes the only option we have is enforcement and I hope that this

sends out a message that we take anti-social behaviour very seriously.”