A man had attended the helpdesk at the police station brandishing a handgun and a knife he’s now been charged

by uknip247
A man has now been charged in connection with an incident which occurred at Trafalgar House Police Station helpdesk yesterday morning

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “This morning, officers responded to a report of a man believed to be carrying a weapon at the helpdesk in Trafalgar House Police Station, Nelson Street, Bradford.

“A man had attended the helpdesk at the police station brandishing a handgun and a knife.

“ Helpdesk staff retreated to a place of safety and armed officers arrived on the 3scene a short time later and the man was safely detained.

“The 29-year-old man was arrested for firearm offences and threats to kill and remains in police custody at this time.

“Officers have recovered a knife and gas-powered ball bearing gun from the scene and have confirmed the gun was discharged whilst the man was in the helpdesk.”

Adil Akksar, 29, of Chapel Street, Bradford has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before magistrates tomorrow, at Bradford Magistrates Court.

