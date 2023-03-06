A man has admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility following the death of Nicholas Sutin in North Finchley

Jermaine Myers, 37 (30.10.85) of Woodhouse Road, N12 pleaded guilty to the offence at a hearing at the Old Bailey on Monday, 6 March. He will be sentenced at the same court on Monday, 13 March.

An investigation was launched after police and London Ambulance Service were called shortly after 4am on 27 May 2022 to reports of a disturbance on High Road in North Finchley, N12.

Nicholas was found there suffering stab and severe head injuries. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Nicholas died at the scene.

Nicholas – who was sleeping rough – had been by a bench near the Tally Ho pub when he was approached by Myers who was armed with a knife.

Myers stabbed Nicholas twice before picking up a concrete slab and striking him across the head, causing catastrophic injuries.

An investigation was launched and a forensic trace on the concrete slab quickly identified Myers as the suspect – he was arrested the following day at his address in nearby Woodhouse Road.

CCTV footage was obtained which showed the whole incident, including Myers coming to and from the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “The level of violence inflicted on Nicholas Sutin was significant and sustained, leaving him no chance of survival.

“From what we know, Myers was not known to Nicholas and there was nothing in Nicholas’s behaviour that could suggest he in any way provoked the attack.

“The court has accepted Myers’ plea and the admission that his actions ended Nicholas’s life brings the judicial process to a close. I can only hope this closure can allow Nicholas’s family to move on from this horrific chapter.”