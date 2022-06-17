Ben Hawkins was pulled over on the A27 between Fontwell and Tangmere after performing a “wheelie” in front of an unmarked police car.

He was observed riding at speeds in excess of 70 mph, and when approached by officers, he admitted that he had been showing off to his friends.

Hawkins was reported for dangerous driving, and police warned him that if he was caught committing another offence, his motorcycle would be seized.

A week later, on February 5, officers from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) spotted him riding on the A281 at Henfield, where he attempted an overtake across solid double white lines.

Hawkins told the officer that he “cannot control himself” when he rides.

On June 1, the 25-year-old, of Hatherleigh Gardens, Bognor, appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court and admitted driving dangerously and without due care and attention.

As part of an eight-week suspended prison sentence, the court ordered him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Hawkins was disqualified from driving for 18 months and must pass an extended retest before driving or riding again. In addition, he must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 in costs.

The court heard how he agreed to sell the vehicle after officers initially seized it.

RPU officer “Each year, RPU officers participate in Operation Downsway, which runs throughout the summer to detect and deter anti-social and dangerous drivers and riders,” said Tom Van Der Wee.

“Our goal is to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads as a result of the ‘fatal five’ factors of excessive speed, drunk or drugged driving, driving without a seatbelt, distraction (such as from a mobile phone), and careless or inconsiderate driving.”

“This case demonstrates to all offenders that their vehicle may be seized and forfeited.”

“By his own admission, Hawkins lost control and will now be unable to drive or ride on our roads for the next 18 months.”

“We are determined to apprehend offenders who endanger their own safety as well as the safety of others.”