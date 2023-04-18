Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

A man has appeared at court today where he admitted having two American bulldogs dangerously out of control causing injury and resulting in the death of an elderly woman

A man has appeared at court today where he admitted having two American bulldogs dangerously out of control causing injury and resulting in the death of an elderly woman

Lucille Downer, aged 85, died following injuries sustained from these dogs in her rear garden in Boundary Avenue, Rowley Regis on Friday 2 April 2021.

Although a family member and neighbours rushed to her aid, she was sadly confirmed dead at the scene soon afterwards.

Darren Pritchard, aged 44 from Smethwick, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to being the owner or a person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death, possession with intent to supply and production of cannabis.

Pritchard was released on conditional bail to appear at court again on 15 May where he has been told to expect a custodial sentence.

The ownership of two dogs was voluntarily transferred to police at the time of the incident. Following specialist advice it was established the dogs could never be rehomed due to the violent act and they were humanely destroyed.

