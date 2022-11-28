A man has appeared in court after a large sum of money was stolen from an elderly and vulnerable woman

The 83-year-old victim was targeted by two men who said they needed to carry out repair work to her home in the Beechdale area of Nottingham.

Officers say she was later forced to sign a cheque for thousands of pounds on 8 August this year, and again on another occasion on 19 October.

Charlie Lee, aged 53, of Mile Tree Lane, Coventry, Warwickshire, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday after being charged with a number of offences.

Lee is charged with robbery, burglary with intent, burglary, attempted burglary, fraud by false representation and the use or control of criminal property.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 19 December 2022.

Detective Inspector Chris Berryman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are determined to get justice for this lady, so I am pleased we have been able to charge a suspect and put him before the courts.

“Our investigation continues, and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us immediately. We are particularly keen to trace the other man involved in this incident.”

Anyone with information should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.