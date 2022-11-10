A man has appeared in court charged with murder and kidnap in Tottenham

Junior Kettle 31 of Kingsdown Road, Islington, is charged with two counts of kidnap and one count of murder.

Kettle appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 7 November where he was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey Court on Friday, 6 January 2023.

Three men had previously been charged with murder and kidnap.

Erdogan Ulcay, 55 , of Oakeshott Avenue, Camden, Ali Kavak, 25 , of De Quincey Road, Tottenham, and a 17-year-old boy are next due to appear at the Old Bailey on 6 January 2023.

A fourth man , aged 55, arrested on suspicion of murder was bailed pending further enquiries until mid-November.

The body of a man, named as Koray Alpergin, aged 43, was found near to Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton at around 11:55hrs on Saturday, 15 October by officers from Essex Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a number of enquiries the Met took primacy of the investigation as officers had been working to locate Koray and a 33-year-old woman prior to the discovery by Essex Police. The woman was found unharmed.

Police had received the report at 13:51hrs on Friday, 14 October, that the pair were missing from an address in Ebony Crescent, Enfield and had not been seen since the night before. They were known to each other.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continue to support Mr Alpergin’s family.