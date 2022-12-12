A man has appeared in court charged with stealing lead from a school roof in Sittingbourne

Between 8 August and 17 August 2021, tiles and lead flashing were stolen from the roof of Bobbing Village School. Jimmy Smith, 25, of Juno Road, Sittingbourne was arrested and on Thursday 5 December 2022 he appeared before Maidstone Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to theft and burglary offences.

Smith denied a further charge of criminal damage at the school and also pleaded not guilty to four other unrelated offences linked to theft offences. He was bailed by the court and a trial is scheduled to take place in April 2023.