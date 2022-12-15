A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife in Sandwell

Legitte Reid, 55, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court today charged with the murder of Cynthia Turner.
He was remanded into custody with a trial set to take place in September next year.
Cynthia’s heartbroken family have today released a picture of the 55-year-old mother of two and issued a statement.
The family said: “Cynthia was a loving mother of two who showed nothing but kindness, care and laughter to everyone she encountered. Our hearts are broken but her memory will forever be with us. “Our friend, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and mother. Your smile will forever be in our hearts”.
Legitte Reid was arrested nearby shortly afterwards and charged with murder.
Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from Force CID, said: “Our thoughts remain with Cynthia’s family at this incredibly difficult time. We are supporting them with specialist officers.”