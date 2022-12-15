Thursday, December 15, 2022
Thursday, December 15, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Man Has Appeared In Court Charged With The Murder Of His Wife In Sandwell
Home BREAKING A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife in Sandwell

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife in Sandwell

by @uknip247
Legitte Reid, 55, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court today charged with the murder of Cynthia Turner.
He was remanded into custody with a trial set to take place in September next year.
Cynthia’s heartbroken family have today released a picture of the 55-year-old mother of two and issued a statement.
The family said: “Cynthia was a loving mother of two who showed nothing but kindness, care and laughter to everyone she encountered. Our hearts are broken but her memory will forever be with us. “Our friend, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and mother. Your smile will forever be in our hearts”.
A postmortem revealed she died of stab wounds to the chest following the tragedy on the evening of December 8. Police were called to Hilton Road, Oldbury and found Cynthia with serious injuries.
Legitte Reid was arrested nearby shortly afterwards and charged with murder.
Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from Force CID, said: “Our thoughts remain with Cynthia’s family at this incredibly difficult time. We are supporting them with specialist officers.”

RELATED ARTICLES

A 28-year-old man was charged in court with attempting to murder two...

A Southampton man has been jailed for nine years for drugs offences...

Block of flats cordoned off in Knightrider Street in Maidstone after stabbing

Two people have sadly died after a house fire in Oswestry this...

Proactive officers in Tunbridge Wells have seized class A drugs concealed in...

Local MP, Caroline Dinenage, has welcomed the news that HMS Sultan‘s future...

The man who pleaded guilty to murdering Zara Aleena in a frenzied...

Biggest Online Entertainment Trends To Explore Next Year

Police have appealed for information after a door at a student flat...

Police find suspected drugs wrapped inside baby grow after car search

Public urged to download what3words before embarking on their journey home this...

A slingshot ride at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland SNAPS and smashes into...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"