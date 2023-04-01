A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Justin Bello in Neasden

Stasious Scott, 34, of Fishlock Court SW4, was arrested in Jamaica on Tuesday, 24 January.

He was returned to the UK on Thursday, 23 March and was charged with murder and perverting the course of justice.

He appeared at the Central Criminal Court on Monday, 27 March along with another man, Robert Shorter, 46 (15.03.77), of Ranelagh Road, Wembley; he was arrested in December 2019 and later charged by postal requisition with perverting the course of justice.

A provisional trial date for both men has been set for September 2023. Scott has been remanded in custody.

Justin’s family are aware of these developments.

The body of 38-year-old Justin was found in a communal area to the rear of Lovett Way, NW10, when police were called to the location at around 08:16hrs on 25 November, 2019.

Three people have previously been convicted and jailed on suspicion of perverting the course of justice in relation to Justin’s death.

Media and the public are reminded that proceedings are active and to refrain from sharing any information or material online that could be deemed prejudicial.