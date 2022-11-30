Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Wednesday, November 30, 2022

A man has appeared in court following an investigation by Kent Police's County Lines and Gangs Team

On Thursday 24 November 2022, a vehicle suspected to be linked to potential drug dealing in Canterbury was stopped in the Harbledown area and a man arrested.

Abdihafid Odasuge has since been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply.

The 21-year-old is also charged with participating in the activities of an organised crime group under the 2015 Serious Crime Act and facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation under the 2015 Modern Slavery Act.

Mr Odasuge, of Old Oak Common Lane, Acton, west London, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 26 November and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday 3 January 2023.

