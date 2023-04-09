Sunday, April 9, 2023
Sunday, April 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man has been airlifted to hospital following a reported stabbing incident at Loughton Station

A man has been airlifted to hospital following a reported stabbing incident at Loughton Station

by uknip247

Following a reported stabbing incident at Loughton Station on Sunday afternoon, a man was airlifted to the hospital. (April 9). Footage circulated online shows a large number of police and ambulance vehicles stationed outside the East London Underground Station.

There are seven emergency vehicles on the scene, including ambulances and paramedics. According to reports, an air ambulance also landed near the station.

TfL had previously closed the station for a short period of time due to a ‘customer incident’ at around 5.20pm on Sunday, but an updated tweet from TfL Access stated that the station reopened just 10 minutes later.

The East of England Ambulance Service have confirmed an ambulance, two rapid response cars, and the air ambulance were sent to the station.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance, two rapid response cars and the air ambulance were sent to reports of a stabbing at Loughton Station.

“One patient – a male aged around 19 – was taken by air ambulance to the Royal London Hospital.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A young girl was rushed to the hospital after her face was mauled in a vicious dog attack

15-year-old boy charged after public stop and search in Cricklewood by Met Police officers

Police officially name Beckton arson attack victim as 15-year-old Tiffany Regis

Nottinghamshire Police is set to play a trump card as part of ongoing efforts to build stronger bridges with young people

Police are investigating a burglary after men armed with an axe and weapons are arrested

Can you help Police locate wanted man, Barry Joseph Cochrane?

Police are concerned for missing Deborah George

The news of two migrant boats sinking off the east coast of Tunisia, resulting in the death or disappearance of 27 people, is yet...

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision

Emergency services were called to Callow Drive shortly after following reports that a man had been shot

An apartment block in Marseille’s La Plaine district collapsed in an apparent explosion on Sunday

Lhanbryde Road Policing officers are appealing for information following a serious crash on the A96 near Lhanbryde

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More