A man has been airlifted to hospital following a reported stabbing incident at Loughton Station

Following a reported stabbing incident at Loughton Station on Sunday afternoon, a man was airlifted to the hospital. (April 9). Footage circulated online shows a large number of police and ambulance vehicles stationed outside the East London Underground Station.

There are seven emergency vehicles on the scene, including ambulances and paramedics. According to reports, an air ambulance also landed near the station.

TfL had previously closed the station for a short period of time due to a ‘customer incident’ at around 5.20pm on Sunday, but an updated tweet from TfL Access stated that the station reopened just 10 minutes later.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance, two rapid response cars and the air ambulance were sent to reports of a stabbing at Loughton Station.

“One patient – a male aged around 19 – was taken by air ambulance to the Royal London Hospital.”