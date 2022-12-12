A man has been arrested after a 999 caller threatened to set fire to a police station

Monday, December 12, 2022
Monday, December 12, 2022

At 12.15am today (Monday 12 October), control room operators alerted officers after the caller said there were nine police cars outside Central Police Station, at Byron House in Nottingham city centre, and that he was going to set fire to them and the police station.

Officers searched the surrounding area but there was no trace of the suspect. The caller was then tracked to an address in New Basford and arrested on suspicion of threatening to commit criminal damage.

The 36-year-old was further arrested for racially aggravated public disorder after a police officer was racially abused as he was detained.

Sergeant Mark Marriott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Arson can have catastrophic consequences and that is why we treated this threat extremely seriously.

“A suspect was detained at his home address, where he was abusive to officers and subjected one male officer to racial abuse.

“It is completely unacceptable for anyone to subject our officers to verbal abuse. It is not simply part of an officer’s job and will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.”

