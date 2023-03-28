A man has been arrested after a reported stolen car smashed into the side of a pub

Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Officers were alerted to a vehicle being taken from Thackeray’s Lane, Woodthorpe, shortly after 8pm yesterday (Monday 27 March).

Responding cops were able to track the car’s movements as it sped through the county and made its way into Worksop.

After the vehicle failed to stop it then crashed into the side of the Lockside pub, Victoria Square, Worksop.

A man was arrested at the scene after quick-working officers tracked a man down who had gone into the canal in a bid to escape.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, failing to stop, and driving a vehicle dangerously.

He remains in custody as inquiries continue.

Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully no-one was injured during this incident.

“This manner of driving placed not only the people inside the pub at risk of harm but the driver themselves, our officers, and members of the public in the area.

“I want to thank motorists and the community for their patience last night while we dealt with the incident and worked with our partners to make sure the area was safe.

