A man has been arrested after an assault left a man fighting for his life in a hospital

by uknip247

The incident happened just after 2am on Sunday, 26 March, in Middle Gate in Newark.

Two men had been on a night out and were making their way to another pub when they were attacked by three men.

A 39-year-old man was knocked unconscious and sent to Queen’s Medical Centre.

His brother was left with minor injuries.

Police released a CCTV image to trace those responsible. Since the appeal, a 25-year-old man from Newark has been arrested for assault.

The victim is recovering in the hospital but is still in a serious but stable condition.

