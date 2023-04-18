A man has been arrested after three horses were found with stab wounds in Tamworth

Police were called to an address near Willowbank in Fazeley at 8.04am on Sunday (16 April) following reports that three horses had been found with multiple stab wounds.

Thankfully, two of them were treated by a vet swiftly and are expected to make a full recovery. The third horse didn’t need any treatment and was not seriously injured.

A short time later after the incident was reported, we arrested a 47-year-old man from Tamworth on suspicion of animal welfare offences and criminal damage.

He has since been released on conditional police bail while inquiries continue and officers are still appealing for those with any information to come forward.

Call us on 101, quoting incident 169 of 16 April,