A man has been arrested after vehicle was stolen at knife point in Little Lever, Bolton

Greater Manchester Police were called to Mytham Road, Bolton at around 5pm

yesterday to reports of a knife-point robbery of a vehicle involving a

young mother and baby.

Later that evening at around 19.30 GMT officers quickly responded to a road

traffic collision in relation to the suspected stolen vehicle on Great

Western Street, Manchester and a 17-year-old was subsequently arrested on

suspicion of robbery and remains in custody for questioning.

An investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Detectives are now keen for additional information to help with their

enquiries and are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen

both or either incident yesterday and especially if any dashcam footage is

available involving a dark grey Seat Cupra with the registration XL02 DEC

across the period of both incidents over approximately a two-hour period

from Bolton to Manchester.

Detective Sergeant Carla Deighton from the Bolton district said, “We’re

treating this incident very seriously and after a quick response from our

officers we were able to track down and detain a suspect in relation to

what happened.

“I also want to reassure our local community that we have increased

high-visibility patrols in the area as a result.

“We understand this incident will cause some serious concern, but we are

continuing to work hard to ensure we can bring justice to the victim who

was going about their daily business.

“We are now appealing to the public to help with any vital information they

have that will help in our investigation and in particular anyone who may

have caught the vehicle on their dashcam between 5-7:30pm.”

Anyone with any details that will help detectives in their investigation

are asked to call the Neighbourhood Priority Crime Team on 0161 856 5684

quoting log 2272 of 01/11/22.