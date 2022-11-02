A man has been arrested after vehicle was stolen at knife point in Little Lever, Bolton

Greater Manchester Police were called to Mytham Road, Bolton at around 5pm
yesterday to reports of a knife-point robbery of a vehicle involving a
young mother and baby.
Later that evening at around 19.30 GMT officers quickly responded to a road
traffic collision in relation to the suspected stolen vehicle on Great
Western Street, Manchester and a 17-year-old was subsequently arrested on
suspicion of robbery and remains in custody for questioning.
An investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Detectives are now keen for additional information to help with their
enquiries and are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen
both or either incident yesterday and especially if any dashcam footage is
available involving a dark grey Seat Cupra with the registration XL02 DEC
across the period of both incidents over approximately a two-hour period
from Bolton to Manchester.
Detective Sergeant Carla Deighton from the Bolton district said, “We’re
treating this incident very seriously and after a quick response from our
officers we were able to track down and detain a suspect in relation to
what happened.
“I also want to reassure our local community that we have increased
high-visibility patrols in the area as a result.
“We understand this incident will cause some serious concern, but we are
continuing to work hard to ensure we can bring justice to the victim who
was going about their daily business.
“We are now appealing to the public to help with any vital information they
have that will help in our investigation and in particular anyone who may
have caught the vehicle on their dashcam between 5-7:30pm.”
Anyone with any details that will help detectives in their investigation
are asked to call the Neighbourhood Priority Crime Team on 0161 856 5684
quoting log 2272 of 01/11/22.
