A man has been arrested and a murder investigation has been launched following a stabbing in Harrow

by uknip247

Police were called at 2.02am on Thursday, 16 March, to Chester Drive, to reports of a fight outside a residential address.

Officers responded along with the London Ambulance Service.

A man, aged in his late 50s, was treated by paramedics. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

We believe we know the identity of the man and his next of kin have been informed.

Another man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and has been taken into custody.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are carrying out enquiries and a crime scene remains in place.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 523/16Mar.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

