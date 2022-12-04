A man has been arrested and an investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed at a party in Ealing.

Police were called at 11.18 pm on Saturday, 3 December to reports that a woman, aged in her 20s, had been stabbed in the shoulder by a man at a house in Allenby Road, Greenford.

Officers attended and the woman was taken to the hospital where her condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

The suspect had fled the scene and a number of urgent enquiries were called out to locate him.

At around 1pm on Sunday, 4 December, a 31-year-old man, who is known to the victim, was located and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Thrower, from the local policing team in west London, said: “The terrible incident took place in front of a number of people at a party and understandably has caused considerable concern in the community.

“I can assure you that this is being treated as an isolated attack and we are not looking for anyone else.

“We have already spoken to a number of people, but there are others who are yet to come forward. If you were there, you could have information that may assist our investigation and we would like to hear from you immediately.”

Anyone with images, video or information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 811/04Dec. To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.