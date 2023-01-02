Monday, January 2, 2023
Monday, January 2, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Man Has Been Arrested And Charged After A Woman Was Sexually Assaulted In Notting Hill
Home BREAKING A man has been arrested and charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in Notting Hill

A man has been arrested and charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in Notting Hill

by @uknip247

 

James Bex, 35, of no fixed address, was arrested on the evening of 31 December 2022. He was taken into custody and was charged with the following offences on Sunday, 1 January:

  • Attempted rape
  • Cause a female 13 or over to engage in a non-penetrative sexual activity
  • Burglary
  • Two counts of fraud by false representation
  • Assault by beating

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 2 January. Bex was remanded in custody until his next hearing at Isleworth Crown Court on Monday, 30 January.

The charges relate to a report of a serious sexual assault involving a woman in her 70s in the vicinity of Ledbury Road, W11 on the evening of 23

RELATED ARTICLES

Man freed by fire crews from over turned vehicle

Kent Police are appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing...

Police called to mass gang brawl in Croydon

Police have seized a quantity of suspected class A controlled drugs with...

An investigation has been launched after human remains were found at Oakwood...

A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder, as part...

Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering footballer Cody Fisher...

Two men have escaped serious injury when their light plane crashed near...

Detectives investigating a fight outside a nightclub which left three men with...

#WaterlooRoad is reborn: Meet the new class of 2023, alongside some familiar...

Emergency services respond to a Cessna plane crash landing in Shoreham

A flat used as a drugs den has been secured by police

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"