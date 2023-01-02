A man has been arrested and charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in Notting Hill

James Bex, 35, of no fixed address, was arrested on the evening of 31 December 2022. He was taken into custody and was charged with the following offences on Sunday, 1 January:

Attempted rape

Cause a female 13 or over to engage in a non-penetrative sexual activity

Burglary

Two counts of fraud by false representation

Assault by beating

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 2 January. Bex was remanded in custody until his next hearing at Isleworth Crown Court on Monday, 30 January.

The charges relate to a report of a serious sexual assault involving a woman in her 70s in the vicinity of Ledbury Road, W11 on the evening of 23