The 20-year-old man was arrested at a residential address on the morning of Thursday, 3 November.

He was arrested on suspicion of disseminating terrorist publications (under Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006).

The man was detained under PACE and taken to a London police station. He has since been bailed to a date in early February 2023.

Searches were carried out at the address. Enquiries continue.