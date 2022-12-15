Thursday, December 15, 2022
Thursday, December 15, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Man Has Been Arrested As Part Of An Investigation Being Led By The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, And Supported By Counter Terrorism Policing North West
Home BREAKING A man has been arrested as part of an investigation being led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, and supported by Counter Terrorism Policing North West

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation being led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, and supported by Counter Terrorism Policing North West

by @uknip247
The 47-year-old man was arrested at an address in Wigan on the morning of Tuesday, 13 December, as part of a pre-planned operation assisted by colleagues from Greater Manchester Police.
He was arrested on suspicion of disseminating terrorist publications, under Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
He was detained under PACE and taken to a police station in Manchester. He was later bailed, to a date in mid-March 2023.
Enquiries continue.
The investigation relates to Islamist terrorism.

RELATED ARTICLES

A security guard working at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium has died after a...

The man who pleaded guilty to murdering Zara Aleena in a frenzied...

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his...

A 28-year-old man was charged in court with attempting to murder two...

A Southampton man has been jailed for nine years for drugs offences...

Block of flats cordoned off in Knightrider Street in Maidstone after stabbing

Two people have sadly died after a house fire in Oswestry this...

Proactive officers in Tunbridge Wells have seized class A drugs concealed in...

Local MP, Caroline Dinenage, has welcomed the news that HMS Sultan‘s future...

The man who pleaded guilty to murdering Zara Aleena in a frenzied...

Biggest Online Entertainment Trends To Explore Next Year

Police have appealed for information after a door at a student flat...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"