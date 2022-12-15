Home BREAKING A man has been arrested as part of an investigation being led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, and supported by Counter Terrorism Policing North West A man has been arrested as part of an investigation being led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, and supported by Counter Terrorism Policing North West by @uknip247 December 15, 2022 December 15, 2022 The 47-year-old man was arrested at an address in Wigan on the morning of Tuesday, 13 December, as part of a pre-planned operation assisted by colleagues from Greater Manchester Police. He was arrested on suspicion of disseminating terrorist publications, under Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006. He was detained under PACE and taken to a police station in Manchester. He was later bailed, to a date in mid-March 2023. Enquiries continue. The investigation relates to Islamist terrorism. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES A security guard working at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium has died after a... The man who pleaded guilty to murdering Zara Aleena in a frenzied... A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his... A 28-year-old man was charged in court with attempting to murder two... A Southampton man has been jailed for nine years for drugs offences... Block of flats cordoned off in Knightrider Street in Maidstone after stabbing Two people have sadly died after a house fire in Oswestry this... Proactive officers in Tunbridge Wells have seized class A drugs concealed in... Local MP, Caroline Dinenage, has welcomed the news that HMS Sultan‘s future... The man who pleaded guilty to murdering Zara Aleena in a frenzied... Biggest Online Entertainment Trends To Explore Next Year Police have appealed for information after a door at a student flat...