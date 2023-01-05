A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into reported assaults in Chatham

It was reported that a man was assaulted in Lords Wood Lane at around 12.15pm on Tuesday 3 January 2023.

Following enquiries, a 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are investigating whether the assault is linked to any other incidents in the area.

Police are urging anyone who has seen anything suspicious, or has been a victim of crime and has yet to report it, to report it through the Kent Police website, by calling 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.