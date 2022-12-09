Friday, December 9, 2022
A Man Has Been Arrested By Police Investigating An Alleged Sexual Assault In Margate
Kent Police was called at 4.37pm on Wednesday 7 December 2022 following a report that a teenage girl had been sexually assaulted in Dane Park.

Officers attended the scene and arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with the incident.

The man remains in custody and enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

Anyone with any information who has yet to speak to officers is urged to call 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/234796/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.

