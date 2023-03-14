Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

A man has been arrested following a report of a serious assault in Swanscombe

written by uknip247
Teenage Boy Fights Off Attempted Robbery On Horley High Street

Officers were called to the incident in Orchard Road at 10.21am on Monday 13 March 2023.

It is alleged the victim was sitting inside a car when the vehicle was damaged with a hammer and he was assaulted. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment to a head injury and has since been discharged.

In the early hours of Tuesday 14 March, a 21-year-old man from Swanscombe, who is known to the victim, was arrested in connection with the incident and taken into custody.

The incident is being treated as isolated. Officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the community and to continue making enquiries.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

A man, who returned to the scene after...

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has...

Two people have been charged following a quick...

Detectives investigating a robbery in Deal have made...

A suspect has been charged with two attempted...

Betting on Sports in the UK: A Look...

A suspect has been arrested in connection with...

Close season for coarse fishing begins in time...

Officers have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion...

Police investigating the theft of alcohol from a...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More