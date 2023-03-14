A man has been arrested following a report of a serious assault in Swanscombe

Officers were called to the incident in Orchard Road at 10.21am on Monday 13 March 2023.

It is alleged the victim was sitting inside a car when the vehicle was damaged with a hammer and he was assaulted. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment to a head injury and has since been discharged.

In the early hours of Tuesday 14 March, a 21-year-old man from Swanscombe, who is known to the victim, was arrested in connection with the incident and taken into custody.

The incident is being treated as isolated. Officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the community and to continue making enquiries.