A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Pewsey last night.

Officers were called to Olympiad Road at approximately 9.30pm on October 3 and provided assistance to man in his 50s found stabbed in the street.

The victim sustained injuries to his abdomen and was taken to Southmead Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A 31-year-old man from Pewsey has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody in Melksham.

Det Insp Dean Garvin said: “This is a serious incident and the victim is currently in a critical condition. We believe that there was a disturbance involving multiple people in the lead up to this incident and we have spoken to a number of witnesses as part of our investigation.

“However, we believe that there may be more witness who have not yet made themselves known to police. If this is you, please get in touch.

“Incident like this are rare in this area however when they do happen they cause worry and fear. We will have a heightened police presence in the area and detectives will be conducting enquiries over the coming days – please do not be alarmed by this.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220104307.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.