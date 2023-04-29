Saturday, April 29, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man has been arrested following a suspected racially-aggravated assault in Maidstone

A man has been arrested following a suspected racially-aggravated assault in Maidstone

by uknip247

Between 11.45pm and midnight on Saturday 1 April 2023 in Union Street, it is alleged that a man hit another man with a stick, causing head injuries. The suspect reportedly shouted racist abuse at the victim throughout the incident.

On Thursday 27 April, a 33-year-old man from Maidstone was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has since been released on bail to return to the police station on 25 July, pending further enquiries.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Two suspects have been arrested after a stolen car was driven into a wall

A team of detectives have won an award after bringing down gang members involved in the theft of a £3.5million tiara

Police probe launched after a 35-year-old man, died at the scene

Multiple persons have been stabbed on Kings Cross Bridge in London after a nightclub brawl

Police are searching for Peter Harlow, who is wanted on recall to prison

Hastings Police Seize 2kg of Cocaine in Significant Drug Bust

The A27 in West Sussex is closed between the A293 and A283 near (Shoreham) due to a multi vehicle collision

Seven men who were part of a conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between Merseyside and Hampshire with a potential street value of more...

A Walsall man has been found guilty of possessing explosive material and manuals on how to make improvised explosives and firearms

This is John

A gang of criminals operating a county-line drugs network responsible for distributing cannabis, cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin with an estimated value of £2...

26-year-old man given hospital order after admitting the killing of June Fox-Roberts

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.