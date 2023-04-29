A man has been arrested following a suspected racially-aggravated assault in Maidstone

Between 11.45pm and midnight on Saturday 1 April 2023 in Union Street, it is alleged that a man hit another man with a stick, causing head injuries. The suspect reportedly shouted racist abuse at the victim throughout the incident.

On Thursday 27 April, a 33-year-old man from Maidstone was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has since been released on bail to return to the police station on 25 July, pending further enquiries.